Miami Dolphins Draft 2023 tracker: News, picks, rumors, live updates for NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is about to kick off. Over the next three days, the NFL will see 259 college prospects added to team rosters. The first pick, held by the Carolina Panthers after a trade with the Chicago Bears, will occur sometime after the 8 p.m. ET start on Thursday night. The rest of the first round will then unfold over the next several hours before a pause until Friday night for the second and third rounds.

The Miami Dolphins are light on draft picks this year, holding just four picks as the draft gets ready to kick off. Will they make moves to increase that number? Could they look to trade away picks to create more for the 2024 NFL Draft?

Miami’s first time on the clock will not happen on Thursday night, unless a surprise trade is made. The Dolphins will make their first selection Friday night, during the second round, when the 51st overall pick is made. The team also has selections in the third, sixth, and seventh rounds.

While Thursday night is most likely going to be a quiet night for the Dolphins, we will keep up with any rumors, news, or updates throughout the night - and throughout the draft here in our live updates article.

Day 1 Live Tracker

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Union Station, Kansas City, MO

TV Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes

3:20 p.m. ET

According to sports illustrated, the Houston Texans, holding the second overall pick, are “torn” on what they are going to do with the selection. The article goes on to say the team could take either a quarterback or an edge rusher.

The Texans are “torn” over what to do with the No. 2 pick in the #NFLdraft https://t.co/jpzDwGQzOG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2023

3:17 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, reported indicated the Panthers had made their choice on which quarterback - most likely either Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud - they will select first overall. They have not indicated which it will be.

Panthers HC Frank Reich said GM Scott Fitterer went into his office yesterday & asked him his preferred QB to take with No.1 overall pick.



“It was kind of like a proposal. And I said yes. We have a consensus and we are excited.”



Carolina knows the QB who will be their top pick. pic.twitter.com/zhm0AG80Cz — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 25, 2023

Of course, they will probably still take the entire 15 minutes authorized to make the pick, but it sounds like the Panthers are ready with their selection.

3:15 p.m. ET

First Round Draft Order:

1 Carolina Panthers

2 Houston Texans

3 Arizona Cardinals

4 Indianapolis Colts

5 Seattle Seahawks

6 Detroit Lions

7 Las Vegas Raiders

8 Atlanta Falcons

9 Chicago Bears

10 Philadelphia Eagles

11 Tennessee Titans

12 Houston Texans

13 Green Bay Packers

14 New England Patriots

15 New York Jets

16 Washington Commanders

17 Pittsburgh Steelers

18 Detroit Lions

19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20 Seattle Seahawks

—-Miami Dolphins Selection forfeited—-

21 Los Angeles Chargers

22 Baltimore Ravens

23 Minnesota Vikings

24 Jacksonville Jaguars

25 New York Giants

26 Dallas Cowboys

27 Buffalo Bills

28 Cincinnati Bengals

29 New Orleans Saints

30 Philadelphia Eagles

31 Kansas City Chiefs