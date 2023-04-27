Miami Dolphins Draft 2023 tracker: News, picks, rumors, live updates for NFL Draft Day 2

The 2023 NFL Draft is on to Day 2 and the second and third rounds of picks. After 31 selections were made in the first round yesterday, a round filled with surprises and trades, we come back tonight for the next 71 picks in the draft. Saturday we will conclude the three-day selection process with rounds four through seven.

The Miami Dolphins will finally come on the clock 20 picks into the second round. They did not have a first-round pick this year after trading one pick away and losing one pick due to tampering charges related to impermissible contact with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton. They will make their first selection with the 51st overall pick, then have a second pick tonight with the 84th selection, a third-round choice.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

As this continue to ramp up for for the Dolphins, we will keep up with any rumors, news, or updates throughout the night - and throughout the draft here in our live updates article.

Day 2 Live Tracker

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Union Station, Kansas City, MO

TV Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes

80 best players remaining head into 2023 NFL Draft day 2

10:51 a.m. ET

Round 2 Draft Order:

32 Pittsburgh Steelers

33 Arizona Cardinals

34 Detroit Lions

35 Indianapolis Colts

36 Los Angeles Rams

37 Seattle Seahawks

38 Las Vegas Raiders

39 Carolina Panthers

40 New Orleans Saints

41 Tennessee Titans

42 Green Bay Packers |

43 New York Jets

44 Atlanta Falcons

45 Green Bay Packers

46 New England Patriots

47 Washington Commanders

48 Detroit Lions

49 Pittsburgh Steelers

50 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51 Miami Dolphins

52 Seattle Seahawks

53 Chicago Bears

54 Los Angeles Chargers

55 Detroit Lions

56 Jacksonville Jaguars

57 New York Giants

58 Dallas Cowboys

59 Buffalo Bills

60 Cincinnati Bengals

61 Chicago Bears

62 Philadelphia Eagles

63 Kansas City Chiefs

Day 1 Live Tracker

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Union Station, Kansas City, MO

TV Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes

5:44 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson finally came to terms on a five-year contract. The deal is set to make Jackson the highest paid player in the league.

It's a 5-year deal for $260M for Lamar Jackson, source said. The new highest paid QB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

You can check out more about the record-setting deal over on Baltimore Beatdown.

3:20 p.m. ET

According to sports illustrated, the Houston Texans, holding the second overall pick, are “torn” on what they are going to do with the selection. The article goes on to say the team could take either a quarterback or an edge rusher.

The Texans are “torn” over what to do with the No. 2 pick in the #NFLdraft https://t.co/jpzDwGQzOG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2023

3:17 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, reported indicated the Panthers had made their choice on which quarterback - most likely either Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud - they will select first overall. They have not indicated which it will be.

Panthers HC Frank Reich said GM Scott Fitterer went into his office yesterday & asked him his preferred QB to take with No.1 overall pick.



“It was kind of like a proposal. And I said yes. We have a consensus and we are excited.”



Carolina knows the QB who will be their top pick. pic.twitter.com/zhm0AG80Cz — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 25, 2023

Of course, they will probably still take the entire 15 minutes authorized to make the pick, but it sounds like the Panthers are ready with their selection.

3:15 p.m. ET

First Round Draft Order:

1 Carolina Panthers

2 Houston Texans

3 Arizona Cardinals

4 Indianapolis Colts

5 Seattle Seahawks

6 Detroit Lions

7 Las Vegas Raiders

8 Atlanta Falcons

9 Chicago Bears

10 Philadelphia Eagles

11 Tennessee Titans

12 Houston Texans

13 Green Bay Packers

14 New England Patriots

15 New York Jets

16 Washington Commanders

17 Pittsburgh Steelers

18 Detroit Lions

19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20 Seattle Seahawks

—-Miami Dolphins Selection forfeited—-

21 Los Angeles Chargers

22 Baltimore Ravens

23 Minnesota Vikings

24 Jacksonville Jaguars

25 New York Giants

26 Dallas Cowboys

27 Buffalo Bills

28 Cincinnati Bengals

29 New Orleans Saints

30 Philadelphia Eagles

31 Kansas City Chiefs