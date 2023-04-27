Miami Dolphins Draft 2023 tracker: News, picks, rumors, live updates for NFL Draft Day 3

The 2023 NFL Draft moves to rounds four through seven this afternoon as the third and final day is here. The first 102 picks have been made, with another 157 selections to come. A Draft filled with surprises and trades will continue to bring us news, rumors, analysis, and more.
The Miami Dolphins opened their draft with a second-round selection of South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith. They then used a third-round pick on Texas A&M running back Devon Achane. Who else will join the South Florida franchise on Saturday? Miami currently holds the 197th overall pick, a sixth-round selection, and the 238th selection, a seventh-round pick. Will they move from those spots? Will they stand pat all draft long, using the four scheduled picks they had when the selection process started on Thursday?
As this continue to ramp up for for the Dolphins, we will keep up with any rumors, news, or updates throughout the night - and throughout the draft here in our live updates article.
Day 3 Live Tracker
When: 12 p.m. ET
Where: Union Station, Kansas City, MO
TV Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes
1:19 p.m. ET
The Eagles made another move, but this time it was not to draft a player from Georgia. Instead, they traded for running back D’Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions. Of course, Swift was drafted by Detroit in 2020 out of…Georgia.
The Eagles need to change their team name at this point.
11:52 a.m. ET
Day 2 Live Tracker
When: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Union Station, Kansas City, MO
TV Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes
80 best players remaining head into 2023 NFL Draft day 2
10:51 a.m. ET
Day 1 Live Tracker
When: 8 p.m. ET
Where: Union Station, Kansas City, MO
TV Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes
5:44 p.m. ET
The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson finally came to terms on a five-year contract. The deal is set to make Jackson the highest paid player in the league.
It's a 5-year deal for $260M for Lamar Jackson, source said. The new highest paid QB.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023
You can check out more about the record-setting deal over on Baltimore Beatdown.
3:20 p.m. ET
According to sports illustrated, the Houston Texans, holding the second overall pick, are “torn” on what they are going to do with the selection. The article goes on to say the team could take either a quarterback or an edge rusher.
The Texans are “torn” over what to do with the No. 2 pick in the #NFLdraft https://t.co/jpzDwGQzOG— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2023
3:17 p.m. ET
On Wednesday, reported indicated the Panthers had made their choice on which quarterback - most likely either Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud - they will select first overall. They have not indicated which it will be.
Panthers HC Frank Reich said GM Scott Fitterer went into his office yesterday & asked him his preferred QB to take with No.1 overall pick.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 25, 2023
“It was kind of like a proposal. And I said yes. We have a consensus and we are excited.”
Carolina knows the QB who will be their top pick. pic.twitter.com/zhm0AG80Cz
Of course, they will probably still take the entire 15 minutes authorized to make the pick, but it sounds like the Panthers are ready with their selection.
3:15 p.m. ET
