NFL Draft 2023: Needs for Miami Dolphins and fan expectations

The Miami Dolphins are closing in on the start of their 2023 NFL Draft. The team does not have a first-round pick scheduled for this year, having lost their selection due to tampering charges when it comes to their purported chase of quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton in the past. They first come on the clock in the second round with the 51st overall selection, a pick they will make Friday night.

What should the Dolphins do with their pick? Trade up? Trade back? Stay in place and make their scheduled selection? We ask for your input as we close in on the Draft. Our SB Nation Reacts polls start their, but also ask you for your input on what the Dolphins’ number one draft need is this year.

You can check out the poll below, and feel free to discuss your thoughts in the comments at the end of the article. We will be back tomorrow with the results from the poll.