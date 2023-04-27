How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft begins tonight, kicking off three days of college prospects being added to team rosters. Between tonight and Saturday, 259 players will hear their names called, taking the next step in their dreams of becoming NFL players. This year’s Draft is being held at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri and will begin with the Carolina Panthers making the first overall selection.

For the Miami Dolphins, tonight’s first round of the Draft will likely be a quiet one. The team is not scheduled to make a pick in the first 31 selections after forfeiting their first-round pick as punishment for tampering with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton.

While tonight might not be the most exciting for the Dolphins and Dolphins fans, there is nothing preventing Miami from making a move to trade back into the first round. Could it happen? We will have to watch tonight to find out.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the 2023 NFL Draft tonight and throughout the weekend.

Where is the 2023 NFL Draft?

Union Station, Kansas City, MO

Start Times

Thursday, April 27 - Round 1 - 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 28 - Rounds 2-3 - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 29 - Rounds 4-7 - 12 p.m. ET

TV Channels

NFL Network

ESPN

ABC

ESPN Deportes

Streams

NFL+

ESPN.com/ ESPN App

Radio

Westwood One

ESPN

SiriusXM NFL Radio

Miami Dolphins 2023 Draft Picks

2nd Round (51st overall)

3rd Round (84th overall)

6th Round (197th overall)

7th Round (238th overall)

Miami Dolphins 2023 Draft Moves

1st Round (21st overall) - Forfeit due to tampering

1st Round (29th overall) - Received from San Francisco 49ers (along with 2021 first-round pick and 2022 first- and third-round picks) for 2021 first-round pick; Traded to Denver Broncos (along with running back Chase Edmonds and 2024 fourth-round pick) for linebacker Bradley Chubb (and a 2025 fifth-round pick); The 29th pick was further traded by Denver to New Orleans Saints .

(along with 2021 first-round pick and 2022 first- and third-round picks) for 2021 first-round pick; Traded to (along with running back Chase Edmonds and 2024 fourth-round pick) for linebacker Bradley Chubb (and a 2025 fifth-round pick); The 29th pick was further traded by Denver to . 3rd Round (77th overall) - Received from New England Patriots for wide receiver DeVante Parker (along with 2022 fifth-round pick); Traded to Los Angeles Rams (along with tight end Hunter Long) for cornerback Jalen Ramsey

for wide receiver DeVante Parker (along with 2022 fifth-round pick); Traded to (along with tight end Hunter Long) for cornerback Jalen Ramsey 4th Round (122nd overall) - Traded to Kansas City Chiefs (along with 2023 sixth-round pick and 2022 first-, second-, and fourth-round picks) for wide receiver Tyreek Hill

(along with 2023 sixth-round pick and 2022 first-, second-, and fourth-round picks) for wide receiver Tyreek Hill 5th Round (155th overall) - Traded to San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, Jr.

6th Round (178th overall) - Received from Chicago Bears for wide receiver Jakeem Grant; Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in Hill trade (see 4th Round (122nd overall))

First Round Draft Order

1 Carolina Panthers

2 Houston Texans

3 Arizona Cardinals

4 Indianapolis Colts

5 Seattle Seahawks

6 Detroit Lions

7 Las Vegas Raiders

8 Atlanta Falcons

9 Chicago Bears

10 Philadelphia Eagles

11 Tennessee Titans

12 Houston Texans

13 Green Bay Packers

14 New England Patriots

15 New York Jets

16 Washington Commanders

17 Pittsburgh Steelers

18 Detroit Lions

19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20 Seattle Seahawks

—-Miami Dolphins Selection forfeited—-

21 Los Angeles Chargers

22 Baltimore Ravens

23 Minnesota Vikings

24 Jacksonville Jaguars

25 New York Giants

26 Dallas Cowboys

27 Buffalo Bills

28 Cincinnati Bengals

29 New Orleans Saints

30 Philadelphia Eagles

31 Kansas City Chiefs