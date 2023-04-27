How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft begins tonight, kicking off three days of college prospects being added to team rosters. Between tonight and Saturday, 259 players will hear their names called, taking the next step in their dreams of becoming NFL players. This year’s Draft is being held at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri and will begin with the Carolina Panthers making the first overall selection.
For the Miami Dolphins, tonight’s first round of the Draft will likely be a quiet one. The team is not scheduled to make a pick in the first 31 selections after forfeiting their first-round pick as punishment for tampering with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton.
While tonight might not be the most exciting for the Dolphins and Dolphins fans, there is nothing preventing Miami from making a move to trade back into the first round. Could it happen? We will have to watch tonight to find out.
You should also check out our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook for the latest odds on player selections as well as how the draft is impacting Super Bowl, playoff and division odds throughout the weekend.
Here is everything you need to know to watch the 2023 NFL Draft tonight and throughout the weekend.
Where is the 2023 NFL Draft?
Union Station, Kansas City, MO
Start Times
Thursday, April 27 - Round 1 - 8 p.m. ET
Friday, April 28 - Rounds 2-3 - 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 29 - Rounds 4-7 - 12 p.m. ET
TV Channels
NFL Network
ESPN
ABC
ESPN Deportes
Streams
NFL+
ESPN.com/ ESPN App
Radio
Westwood One
ESPN
SiriusXM NFL Radio
Miami Dolphins 2023 Draft Picks
2nd Round (51st overall)
3rd Round (84th overall)
6th Round (197th overall)
7th Round (238th overall)
Miami Dolphins 2023 Draft Moves
- 1st Round (21st overall) - Forfeit due to tampering
- 1st Round (29th overall) - Received from San Francisco 49ers (along with 2021 first-round pick and 2022 first- and third-round picks) for 2021 first-round pick; Traded to Denver Broncos (along with running back Chase Edmonds and 2024 fourth-round pick) for linebacker Bradley Chubb (and a 2025 fifth-round pick); The 29th pick was further traded by Denver to New Orleans Saints.
- 3rd Round (77th overall) - Received from New England Patriots for wide receiver DeVante Parker (along with 2022 fifth-round pick); Traded to Los Angeles Rams (along with tight end Hunter Long) for cornerback Jalen Ramsey
- 4th Round (122nd overall) - Traded to Kansas City Chiefs (along with 2023 sixth-round pick and 2022 first-, second-, and fourth-round picks) for wide receiver Tyreek Hill
- 5th Round (155th overall) - Traded to San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, Jr.
- 6th Round (178th overall) - Received from Chicago Bears for wide receiver Jakeem Grant; Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in Hill trade (see 4th Round (122nd overall))
First Round Draft Order
1 Carolina Panthers
2 Houston Texans
3 Arizona Cardinals
4 Indianapolis Colts
5 Seattle Seahawks
6 Detroit Lions
7 Las Vegas Raiders
8 Atlanta Falcons
9 Chicago Bears
10 Philadelphia Eagles
11 Tennessee Titans
12 Houston Texans
13 Green Bay Packers
14 New England Patriots
15 New York Jets
16 Washington Commanders
17 Pittsburgh Steelers
18 Detroit Lions
19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 Seattle Seahawks
—-Miami Dolphins Selection forfeited—-
21 Los Angeles Chargers
22 Baltimore Ravens
23 Minnesota Vikings
24 Jacksonville Jaguars
25 New York Giants
26 Dallas Cowboys
27 Buffalo Bills
28 Cincinnati Bengals
29 New Orleans Saints
30 Philadelphia Eagles
31 Kansas City Chiefs
Loading comments...