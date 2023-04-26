Do You Even Bother?

The NFL has tried everything in its power to make itself a year-round spectacle. They have added a game to the season, added a bye week (a second one might actually help the players), and moved the calendar around so that everything happens later, and take longer just as it has done with the NFL Draft. The draft used to be several more rounds but as the rounds dwindled the NFL still found a way to make the actual event of picking players longer.

The NFL does all of this believing that the NFL fans will tune into nearly anything with the official NFL shield tied to or attached to it and in fact, many of us will or at least enough of us will that they can sell additional advertising, thus further lining their already very deep pockets. Some of us will sit there, given the time, and even watch every single second of the combine.

So tonight’s question, on the eve of the 2023 NFL Draft is how many of you will watch the draft? How many of you will watch all of the draft? How many will only watch when you know the Miami Dolphins are about to pick (this is a risky strategy as the Dolphins never seem to stay put for all of their picks)? How many of you will watch what you can but don’t make a “thing” out of watching it all? How many of you won't bother at all as you will hear either on here or via another media outlet what happened after the fact anyway?

Please share your thoughts and answers in the comments section below-