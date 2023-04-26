WATCH: Will Cedrick Wilson Jr. be traded during the 2023 NFL Draft?

Last offseason, the Miami Dolphins traded for perennial All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, shaking up the landscape of the AFC East and giving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa another legitimate weapon to throw the ball to.

Everyone associated with the Dolphins celebrated the move — everyone except the newly acquired Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Wilson signed with the Dolphins before the Hill acquisition — inking a three year, $22.05 million deal with $12.75 million guaranteed. Now, by all accounts, Wilson was a team player last year and no reports of him complaining about his role were heard out of Dolphins headquarters all season long. However, his contributions were very minimal, and it’s universally agreed on that he was vastly overpaid compared to his production.



Wilson caught 12 passes for 136 yards and no touchdowns while wearing the aqua and orange last season.

Tyreek Hill surpassed those marks during single games multiple times in 2022.

Fast forward to this offseason and rumors have been running rampant that Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. Many think that he could be moved during a draft day trade — possibly for a late round pick or even as the cherry on top of a deal for a star running back. Dalvin Cook anyone?

In the latest episode of the Dolphins Detail YouTube show, Jake Mendel and Marek Brave discuss the idea that Wilson could be on the move, plus debate whether or not Austin Jackson will actually be the team's starting right tackle. Make sure you click the video below and subscribe for all of the latest Dolphins news!