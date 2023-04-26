Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Why the Patriots should draft Bijan Robinson, and why they shouldn’t - Pats Pulpit

The Patriots could have a unique opportunity if Bijan Robinson is still on the board at pick 14. Let’s pro/con the situation.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Report: Aaron Rodgers to be traded to Jets for first round pick swap, second round pick, conditional 2024 first round pick, and more - Gang Green Nation

After over a month of waiting, it sounds like the Jets and Packers have agreed to a trade to bring Aaron Rodgers to New York. Rodgers’ close personal friend Adam Schefter has the details.





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

2023 NFL mock draft: Bills select Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas - Buffalo Rumblings

With so many polarizing prospects, we take a chance on immense potential where need is greatest

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

What kind of contender are the Ravens if they acquired WR DeAndre Hopkins? - Baltimore Beatdown

The Beatdown gang considers what impact WR DeAndre Hopkins would make to the Ravens’ roster





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

2023 NFL Draft rumors continue to swirl around the Steelers trading up in Round 1 - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be in the market to trade their first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Bengals Draft 2023: Why a tight end in the first round is unlikely for Cincinnati - Cincy Jungle

While it might feel like a need, tight end really is an unlikely first-round pick for Cincinnati.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

NFL draft: A balance of offense, defense in Browns 7-round mock draft - Dawgs By Nature

Browns mock draft includes Zacch Pickens, Jayden Reed at the top

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Value of Things: The Case for Quarterback at Number Two - Battle Red Blog

Why should the Houston Texans take a quarterback?





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Tennessee Titans 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Trading up for a QB - Music City Miracles

Simulating what trading up for a quarterback could look like for the Tennessee Titans





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars Seven-Round Mock Draft - Big Cat Country

With less than a week until the 2023 NFL Draft, who do we see Jacksonville selecting?





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts Have Reportedly Made Others Believe ‘That All Things Are Possible’ Among Top QBs with #4 Pick - Stampede Blue

Other NFL teams still don’t have a clear idea of who the Colts actually prefer with the fourth overall pick in the draft.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Broncos’ coach, GM say they are aligned for Draft Day approach - Mile High Report

It will be best player available and there’s little use guessing what this tight-lipped crew is planning.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: GM Telesco ‘optimistic’ CB Jackson could be ready for camp - Bolts From The Blue

Jackson recently posted a video of him running on the tread mill last week.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: How each team picking ahead impacts draft strategy - Silver And Black Pride

Taking a look at teams picking one through six to see how their decisions affect Las Vegas’s approach to pick No. 7.





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs NFL Draft 2023: Iowa’s Sam LaPorta is the best pass-catching tight end in the class - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City could make use of a tight end who could eventually take Travis Kelce’s place.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

NFL free agency 2023: DT A’Shawn Robinson signs with New York Giants - Big Blue View

Giants add another veteran defensive tackle





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Jalen Hurts: “Money is nice, championships are better” - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles’ franchise QB talks about how special the city and the team are, and how excited he is to be in Philly long term.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys Dak Prescott is league's longest-tenured starting quarterback - Blogging The Boys

Life moves fast in the NFL.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Mark Tyler’s Final Washington Commanders 2023 NFL Mock Draft - Hogs Haven

In my final mock draft before the start of Thursday’s NFL Draft, I opted to use the new ESPN draft simulator.

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Aaron Rodgers Trade: Brian Gutekunst won his staredown with the Jets - Acme Packing Company

The Packers received up to the equivalent of a third overall pick in exchange for the 39-year-old quarterback





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

2023 NFL Draft rumor: Detroit Lions have already made calls to trade down from 18 - Pride Of Detroit

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Detroit Lions have already made calls to potentially trade down from Pick 18 in the 2023 NFL DRaft.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

2023 NFL Draft: Besides the trenches, who do you want the Bears to draft? - Windy City Gridiron

This five-part WCG round table is all about the 2023 NFL Draft, and after talking trenches the last two days, today it’s about the little guys.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Kirk Cousins: Schrödinger’s quarterback - Daily Norseman

Yeah, it’s another Kirk Cousins post

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Is Deuce McAllister the best draft pick in Saints history? - Canal Street Chronicles

Deuce is an all time Saints legend, but is he the best draft pick in franchise history?





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons fans are pounding the table once again for DL in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft - The Falcoholic

Time is a flat circle. Tell us what you think about it in the comments!





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

BYU’s Blake Freeland is an athletic freak who could bolster the Panthers offensive line - Cat Scratch Reader

Freeland could be Ikem Ekwonu’s Day 1 backup or Taylor Moton’s long-term replacement.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Texas A&M Running Back Devon Achane - Bucs Nation

The Bucs will have a chance to add another running back to their room in this year’s draft

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: John Lynch said ‘there’s a lot of smoke’ regarding a Trey Lance trade - Niners Nation

Recapping John Lynch’s pre-draft press conference, where he talked about Lance, Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, and the draft process





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Kyler’s Input on Draft Picks - Revenge of the Birds

For the past few seasons, Kyler Murray has let the Cardinals’ GM know what players he wants the team to draft.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

5 things the Seahawks absolutely shouldn’t do at this week’s NFL Draft - Field Gulls

Bijan Robinson fans, look away from this article.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Allen Robinson criticizes Sean McVay’s ability to use him right on Rams - Turf Show Times

I see A-Rob has played knifey-spooney before