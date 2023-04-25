Matt Miller projects offensive line, running back for the Miami Dolphins in seven-round mock draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is less than two days away and foreseeing the selections seems tougher by the hour.

It’s full-frenzy mock draft season and ESPN’s Matt Miller believes that the Miami Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier will focus on the offense with each of the team’s day-two picks.

Starting in the second round, Miller suggests that O’Cyrus Torrence, guard from Florida, would be a quick fix in Miami’s offensive line. What’s interesting, however, is the fact that Miller believes Torrence will play at right guard.

This scenario likely includes the Dolphins kicking Robert Hunt to right tackle. While Hunt has experience playing the position, he’s played over 1,000 snaps at right guard in each of the last two seasons as one of the offensive line’s bright spots.

Another wrinkle to Miller’s mock draft is the fact that Jahmyr Gibbs, running back from Alabama who was recently linked to the Dolphins, was selected just before Miami at pick No. 50. If Gibbs starts to fall, the Dolphins may work up the draft in order to select the tailback.

At pick No. 84, Miller has Miami taking Devon Achane, running back who played at Texas A&M, as a big-play threat in coach Mike McDaniel’s offense. Despite re-signing the entire running back room from last season, it seems likely that the franchise will try to improve the position one way or another before training camp begins.

With pick No. 197, Miller has DJ Johnson, defensive end from Oregon, going to the Dolphins. The franchise uses its final pick on Chamarri Connor, cornerback from Virginia Tech.

Let us know what you thought of Miller’s mock draft! Would moving Robert Hunt to tackle improve the offensive line as a whole? Will Miami end up ignoring tight end and linebacker?