What Should Be The Miami Dolphins First Priority In The 2023 NFL Draft?

I would like to first start out this evening by apologizing for not having a post-up last evening. By the time it got close to me needing to stop traveling to post I was in the middle of nowhere with no signal to even allow me to hotspot off my phone. I will be moving to Florida in the next week so I might be hit or miss for the next couple of weeks or so. Please bare with me!

So tonight’s question of the day, is with the NFL draft nearly upon us what position do you hope to see our Miami Dolphins address in with their first pick in the second round, the 51st overall pick? Do you have more than one position that you would be happy with in that spot? Is there a position that if they do not pick will ultimately piss you off?

Please give us your thoughts on the subject in the comments section below-