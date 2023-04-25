REPORT: Miami Dolphins have spent “considerable time” with Texas A&M running back Devon Achane

While much of the talk on Monday was about Peter King’s report that the Dolphins could trade up into the first round for Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald was reporting the team’s interest in another playmaker from the SEC.

According to long-time Dolphins beat writer Barry Jackson, Miami has spent “considerable time” with Texas A&M running back Devon Achane over the last several weeks.

“We hear the Dolphins also like Texas A&M running back Devon Achane and spent considerable time with him in the past two weeks, according to an Aggies source,” Jackson wrote in his infamous six-pack article published on the Miami Herald’s website on Monday afternoon.

Achane, 21, ran a blazing 4.32 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year. And when watching the film, his speed is evident. Last season with the Aggies, the 5’9, 185 lbs back from Missouri City, Texas, carried the ball 196 times for 1,102 yards (5.6 YPC) and eight touchdowns. He also was a factor in the passing game, catching 36 balls for 196 yards and three touchdowns. When watching the tape, I felt like I was watching a younger version of Raheem Mostert. But according to long-time draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Darren Sproles may be a better comp.

“My comp for Achane? Darren Sproles. That’s because Achane has a ton of value as a returner and in the pass game. He needs to hit his ceiling to be as productive as Sproles, of course, but he is my third-ranked back in this class.”

Personally, I believe UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet is RB3 in this class, but there is no doubting Achane’s skill set and how it would fit in Mike McDaniel’s offense. Will he be available at pick No.84? There’s a chance. According to NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein, he believes the speedy running back could go in round three but says his playmaking potential could be too tough to pass up on Day 2 of the draft.

Regardless of where he’s drafted, whatever team gets Achane will get a dynamic playmaker with game-changing speed. And if he really is the running back McDaniel and company believe can change the face of Miami’s offense, then selecting him at pick No. 84 would be a no-brainer.

