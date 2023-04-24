Offensive lineman Cameron Fleming visits with the Miami Dolphins

Despite an active offseason, the Miami Dolphins still have a few things to mark on the offseason to-do list — offensive line depth is one of them.

The Dolphins may look to upgrade at right tackle and left guard — that could be why Cameron Fleming visited the team. ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report the visit on Monday afternoon.

The Dolphins hosted free agent OT Cameron Fleming on a visit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 24, 2023

Fleming, 30, played at both left tackle (373 snaps) and right tackle (603 snaps), while allowing seven sacks and 28 total pressures in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

The former fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots played at least 14 games four times throughout his eight seasons in the league. Fleming was cut by the Patriots during the 2015 preseason and joined the team’s practice squad. He stuck with the team and played in all 16 regular season games in 2017 — earning two Super Bowl rings with the franchise.

Fleming spent two years with the Dallas Cowboys before starting 16 games at right tackle for the New York Giants in 2020. He spent the last two years with the Denver Broncos.

Miami has Austin Jackson penciled in at right tackle, but adding Fleming would provide competition at the position and depth in case left tackle Terron Armstead suffers an injury.

Despite meeting with Fleming, Miami may wait until after the draft to make anything official. Entirely speculation, but this could be the Dolphins seeing how the dominos would fall if they ignored tackle and addressed other needs in the 2023 NFL Draft.