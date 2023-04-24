Miami will make a first-round selection this year — at the NFL Draft dress rehearsal

The Miami Dolphins don’t hold a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but general manager Chris Grier will still get his reps in.

Diana Russini, host and reporter at ESPN, shared a photo of a mock draft that will be used for a draft dress rehearsal that will take place on Tuesday, two days before the actual draft begins.

For this draft dress rehearsal on Tuesday, the NFL sends out a script. Below is the mock draft for tomorrow sent out by the league to all teams. pic.twitter.com/Uep4uzF51c — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 24, 2023

While the Dolphins don’t have a first-round pick, it’s interesting that the league wants the team to pretend — at least for one day. The Dolphins selected Dalton Wagner, a tackle out of Arkansas.

Considering the NFL is using a wave of projected late-round picks, the dress rehearsal has little-to-nothing to do with the three-day event that begins on Thursday.

That said, it’s pretty ironic — and a bit comical — that the NFL is making Grier, or someone from the team, go through the entire song and dance after taking the franchise’s first-round pick away.

The Dolphins lost the pick for tampering with Tom Brady and it seems like that mistake is still causing problems — even if its as minor as being forced to select a pick in order to see if some graphics work.