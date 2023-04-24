NFL Draft 2023: Miami Dolphins rumors, picks, analysis

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, starting the three-day selection process to add college prospects to NFL rosters. From Thursday night through Saturday, 259 college players will hear their names called during one of the seven rounds of the Draft. Between now and the end of the Draft, we will have plenty of rumors, reports, analysis, discussion, and more.
When it comes to the Miami Dolphins, the 2023 Draft will likely be not as exciting as some of recent editions of the Draft. Miami is only scheduled to make four picks this year, with no picks in the first round. That does not mean this weeks is going to be quiet when it comes to the Dolphins and moves that could happen and the picks the team does make.
Throughout the week leading into the Draft, throughout the three days of selection, and in the days and weeks following, we will of course have everything covered for you. And, using this post, you can keep up with all of it in one place. As draft-related items are published here on The Phinsider, we will have it all linked below giving you a one-stop shop for all Dolphins draft news, rumors, updates, and picks.
Miami Dolphins 2023 Draft Picks
2nd Round (51st overall)
3rd Round (84th overall)
6th Round (197th overall)
7th Round (238th overall)
Miami Dolphins 2023 Draft Moves
- 1st Round (21st overall) - Forfeit due to tampering
- 1st Round (29th overall) - Received from San Francisco 49ers (along with 2021 first-round pick and 2022 first- and third-round picks) for 2021 first-round pick; Traded to Denver Broncos (along with running back Chase Edmonds and 2024 fourth-round pick) for linebacker Bradley Chubb (and a 2025 fifth-round pick); The 29th pick was further traded by Denver to New Orleans Saints.
- 3rd Round (77th overall) - Received from New England Patriots for wide receiver DeVante Parker (along with 2022 fifth-round pick); Traded to Los Angeles Rams (along with tight end Hunter Long) for cornerback Jalen Ramsey
- 4th Round (122nd overall) - Traded to Kansas City Chiefs (along with 2023 sixth-round pick and 2022 first-, second-, and fourth-round picks) for wide receiver Tyreek Hill
- 5th Round (155th overall) - Traded to San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, Jr.
- 6th Round (178th overall) - Received from Chicago Bears for wide receiver Jakeem Grant; Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in Hill trade (see 4th Round (122nd overall))