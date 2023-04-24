NFL Draft 2023: Miami Dolphins rumors, picks, analysis

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, starting the three-day selection process to add college prospects to NFL rosters. From Thursday night through Saturday, 259 college players will hear their names called during one of the seven rounds of the Draft. Between now and the end of the Draft, we will have plenty of rumors, reports, analysis, discussion, and more.

When it comes to the Miami Dolphins, the 2023 Draft will likely be not as exciting as some of recent editions of the Draft. Miami is only scheduled to make four picks this year, with no picks in the first round. That does not mean this weeks is going to be quiet when it comes to the Dolphins and moves that could happen and the picks the team does make.

Throughout the week leading into the Draft, throughout the three days of selection, and in the days and weeks following, we will of course have everything covered for you. And, using this post, you can keep up with all of it in one place. As draft-related items are published here on The Phinsider, we will have it all linked below giving you a one-stop shop for all Dolphins draft news, rumors, updates, and picks.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Draft Picks

2nd Round (51st overall)

3rd Round (84th overall)

6th Round (197th overall)

7th Round (238th overall)

Miami Dolphins 2023 Draft Moves