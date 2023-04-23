Miami Dolphins address tight end and offensive line in Chad Reuter’s seven-round mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is just a week away, adding another level of intensity to the mock draft season. Chad Reuter, who has covered the draft since 2000 and joined NFL Network as a senior researcher in 2011, released his seven-round prediction for the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.

Reuter’s entire seven-round mock draft can be found here.

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the draft with just four picks; offensive line, tight end, and linebacker seem like popular options for the franchise and Reuter appears to agree.

Pick 51: Sam LaPorta, Iowa

The fifth tight end taken off the board, Miami selects the senior tight end out of Iowa. NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein views LaPorta as an ideal zone-beating tight end who often lines up close to the trenches.

Despite signing Durham Smythe to an extension, the Dolphins take a swing at LaPorta, hoping he develops into an in-line tight end that Mike McDaniel’s offense often leverages.

Pick 84: Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Reuter has the Dolphins bolstering the offensive line by selecting the four-year starter at Maryland. Zierlein suggests that Duncan may be best as a zone-scheme guard, which could make him the perfect fit for the Dolphins.

General Manager Chris Grier recently mentioned that Austin Jackson will be the team’s starting right tackle, but Duncan could create a training-camp battle for the position. If Jackson shows signs of growth entering his fourth season, Duncan could then be an option to push Liam Echienburg at left guard.

Pick 197: Robert Beal Jr., Georgia

It’s on the record that McDaniel would pick an edge rusher in every draft and Reuter follows that trend with a five-star recruit from Georgia. Beal projects as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 system but only started 10 games throughout his five seasons at Georgia.

With a wingspan of nearly seven feet, Beal isn’t the most polished prospect but has the tools to excel as a push rusher. With Jaelen Phillips and Bradley Chubb leading the charge, Beal would serve as depth behind excellent role models.

Pick 238: Dee Winters, TCU

Miami uses its seventh-round pick on a senior linebacker who was rated as one of the top athletes in the country coming out of Texas’ Burton High School. Winters has experience playing inside and outside with the speed to track down ball carriers in space.

Like Beal, Winters would join the team as a backup but would have time to learn and grow in Vic Fangio’s zone-heavy system.

Reuter spent Miami’s first two picks on offense and the last two on defense — how did he do? Share your thoughts below!