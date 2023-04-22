Report: The Miami Dolphins spoke with Hawaii RB Dedrick Parson

The Miami Dolphins have just four draft picks in next week’s NFL Draft, which means that general manager Chris Grier will be gauging interest from undrafted players shortly after the final pick is submitted — Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson may be one of them.

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo reported on Saturday afternoon that both the Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers spoke with Dedrick Parson, expressing interest in the tailback who scored 12 touchdowns in his senior year as a member of the Rainbow Warriors.

#Chargers and #Dolphins spoke with @HawaiiFootball RB Dedrick Parson to express interest earlier this week, per league sources. Parson totaled 1,001 yards and 12 TDs in 2022.@_Dedrick_ — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 22, 2023

Neither Pro Football Focus, nor The Draft Network has Dedrick Parson listed on their running back big boards. That said, The Draft Network’s Damian Parson compared Dedrick Parson to JaMycal Hasty, who has 410 rushing yards and four touchdowns across three seasons, two with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

While NFL Network’s Chad Reuter didn’t select Dedrick Parson in his seven-round mock draft, the quick-moving running back is evasive and can thrive as a receiver — a perfect fit for Mike McDaniel’s system.

Despite projecting as an undrafted free agent, Miami may pounce and draft the tailback late after choosing to re-sign last year’s entire running back room.