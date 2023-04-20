Chosen Anderson’s agent reached out to the Miami Dolphins so he could play in South Florida

After seven seasons in the NFL playing with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals, Chosen Anderson wanted to head home.

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier met with the media on Thursday and noted that Anderson’s agent reached out to him with the hopes of joining the franchise.

“His agent reached out to us and him being a South Florida guy, he wanted to come play at home,” Grier explained. “So as we kind of worked through it and talked with his agent, we told him we wanted him to come in and spend some time with him and get to know him. So he and I talked one day for about an hour-and-a-half and he got Mike (McDaniel) for over an hour. He and Wes (Welker) talked a bunch over a couple of days.”

Anderson, 29, was born in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, before moving to South Flordia, where he played high school football at South Plantation High School. The Dolphins didn’t necessarily have a need at receiver, but the addition of Anderson bolsters an already powerful unit on the roster.

“So once we went through it, both sides – I told him, ‘don’t rush through this decision just because it’s home,” Grier explained. “Talk to those other teams that are interested in you and make your decision on what’s best for you because we have two dynamic players that are the starters.’ And he understands that.”

Anderson started seven games last year and scored just one touchdown. However, he reached five touchdowns in four of the previous five years. In fact, the year he didn’t reach five touchdowns, he caught 95 balls for 1,096 yards.

According to Over The Cap, Anderson signed a one-year deal worth $1.3 million with $152,500 fully guaranteed. While Anderson will need to work for a roster spot, the low-risk, high-reward signing is beneficial for both sides.

“We told him what the role would be and he was excited and all in on it and was excited to come here,” Grier said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know him and talk to him, so I am excited to add him.”