If You Owned The Miami Dolphins?

Every Miami Dolphins fan is probably well aware of who the current owner of the Miami Dolphins is. Stephen Ross not only owns the Miami Dolphins but is also one of the most successful real estate developers in the country. This has of course earned him billions in his lifetime, the kind of money it now takes to own an NFL franchise. This being said it’s unlikely that any of us, no matter how big a fan we may be will ever have the chance to even sniff the idea of actually owning any NFL team let alone our very own Miami Dolphins.

But let's just say you did have that kind of money and you decided to buy your favorite team. I know that’s the first thing I would do with that kind of money. What would you do? By what would you do I mean what are the changes that you would make to the team? It can be anything including front office changes, coaching changes, roster changes, uniform changes, and changes to the stadium (as Ross also owns the stadium so any sale would likely include the entire property). It's your choice, you are the new owner, at least in your mind.

So please let us know what would you change about the team or would you not touch a thing? Please give us your thoughts and ideas in the comments section below-