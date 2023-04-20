Report: Miami Dolphins “not shopping” WR Cedrick Wilson

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly “not shopping” wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who signed with the team last offseason.

The Dolphins initially signed Wilson to play second fiddle behind Jaylen Waddle, but soon traded for Tyreek Hill, pushing Wilson down the depth chart. The emergence of Trent Sherfield overshadowed Wilson even further, and led to an extremely underwhelming season. In 2022, Wilson reeled in just 12 receptions for 136 yards, and saw a majority of his snaps take place on special teams.

Due to his contract, in which Wilson is guaranteed $5 million of his $7 million base salary, it’s unlikely that Wilson will be cut. However, trade possibilities loom, and one would assume that the Dolphins are looking to move off Wilson, especially after the team added the likes of Braxton Berrios and Chosen Anderson in free agency.

However, general manager Chris Grier noted on Wednesday that although teams have inquired about Wilson, they have no plans to move off him.

“We’ve had teams call and ask about him,” Grier said. “We’re not shopping him, but teams have called. And especially when we just added Chosen, we’ve had a couple of teams reach out. He’s a really good guy, and I’m trying to do right by him because of how he’s handled himself on and off the field.”

Grier’s words indicate he isn’t actively shopping Wilson on the market, but should a team come in with the right offer, it’s hard to imagine Grier not picking up the phone. In terms of trade value, timing is everything. With the 2023 NFL Draft just days away, should teams remain needy at the wide receiver position following the draft, Wilson could be an attractive (and relatively cheap) “backup” option for many teams, who may be looking to bring in a veteran presence into their wide receiver room.

