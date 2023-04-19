Don’t expect Robert Hunt to play right tackle for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins drafted Robert Hunt in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he has allowed eight sacks throughout his three seasons.

Hunt, 26, allowed just three sacks in 1,055 snaps last season, and while he did finish tied for fourth among offensive linemen with 11 penalties, Pro Football Focus ranked him as the league’s 23rd-best guard with a grade of 74.6.

When speaking with the media on Thursday afternoon, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier made it clear when asked if Hunt could move to right tackle in 2023.

“We’d like to see [Hunt] stay at one position right now,” Grier said. “Stay at guard where, again, you’ve heard me say it here many times; I think he has tremendous potential and is already, I believe, a very good player at that position in the league.”

If Miami does keep Hunt at right guard, that leaves left guard and right tackle as question marks moving forward. Grier noted the franchise’s faith in Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenburg, but with four picks in the draft and a bit of cap space (post-June 1) to work with, Miami has the assets to continue investing in the offensive line.

Eight teams surrendered fewer sacks than the Dolphins, 35, in 2022. The Denver Broncos led the league with 63 sacks allowed. With Hunt joining Terron Armstead and Connor Williams as the foundation, Miami’s offensive line looks to be trending in the right direction for 2023.