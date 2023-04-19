Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots QB Mac Jones shares his thoughts on new coach Bill O’Brien - Pats Pulpit

Jones briefly met with the media at the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

What to do if a QB falls to pick 13? Should the New York Jets consider Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, or Will Levis? - Gang Green Nation

With the 2nd pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Jets selected Quarterback Zach Wilson from BYU. 2 years later, that same (thought to be) promising player is coming off a season where he was...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

WR Jordan Addison met with Buffalo Bills on pre-draft top-30 visit - Buffalo Rumblings

Addison is viewed as one of the best wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Jalen Hurts contract similar to the deal Lamar Jackson reportedly declined - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens’ reported offer to Lamar Jackson appears rather similar to the one Jalen Hurts signed with the Eagles





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Joey Porter has done his part to allow his son to have his own career - Behind the Steel Curtain

The former Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher and coach is letting his son do his own thing.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Sam LaPorta meets with Bengals: 2023 NFL Draft News and Rumors - Cincy Jungle

Cincinnati could be looking to draft a tight end with one of their top picks.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Is the Brownie the Elf field logo one-and-done? - Dawgs By Nature

Do the Browns want a new logo?

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio addresses New England Patriots return rumors - Battle Red Blog

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding Texans general manager Nick Caserio and his future with the franchise.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Are teams lower on CJ Stroud than we think? 2023 NFL Draft - Music City Miracles

There are a few reports out there that CJ Stroud might not be as coveted in this NFL draft as we think





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Should the Jaguars trade for Budda Baker? - Big Cat Country

Arizona’s All-Pro safety requested a trade on Friday, per Ian Rapoport.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Report: Colts ‘Could Have their Choice’ of the 2nd QB Selected with the 4th Overall Pick in NFL Draft - Stampede Blue

The Colts could end up with their choice of the top quarterback prospect other than presumably Alabama’s Bryce Young in this year’s draft class.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

2023 NFL Draft Profile: South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft - Mile High Report

One prospect who the Denver Broncos may show interest in during day two of the 2023 NFL Draft is South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: How will Jalen Hurts’ contract extension affect Justin Herbert’s new deal? - Bolts From The Blue

Just how much will Hurts’ deal affect negotiations regarding the Chargers and Justin Herbert’s contract extension?





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders news: Josh Jacobs not at offseason workout program - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs is not at the team’s offseason workout program. Is this the start of a hold out?





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs NFL Draft 2023: What recent wide receiver signings say about draft strategy - Arrowhead Pride

Two relatively minor signings may have given Kansas City flexibility in the draft.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants say Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence situations won’t impact locker room - Big Blue View

Head coach Brian Daboll downplays absences from start of voluntary offseason program





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Jalen Hurts contract extension: Eagles make QB highest-paid player in NFL history - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia’s quarterback is now under contract through 2028.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys draft 2023: Dallas has set themselves up comfortably for pick 26 - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys operated this offseason like a team with a solid plan. That action has allowed for a sense of peace heading into the draft.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Have Right Tackles Become Just as Important as Left Tackles in the NFL? - Hogs Haven

The Blindside Protector…

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

NFL Draft 2023: Packers are leaving no stone unturned in scouting the tight ends - Acme Packing Company

The Packers’ approach to the wide receiver position in 2022 is reflected clearly in how they are scouting the tight ends this year.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

The Detroit Lions are the 2023 NFL Draft’s biggest wild card - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions have never been this unpredictable when it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft .





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Should the Bears be looking to trade down again? - Windy City Gridiron

Greg Gabriel has some thoughts on another trade down for the Chicago Bears and why it could make the most sense.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Report: Danielle Hunter not attending start of Vikings’ offseason program - Daily Norseman

It’s probably contract-related

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

2023 NFL Draft: 3 mistakes Saints need to avoid this year - Canal Street Chronicles

With such a talented draft class available, the stakes become even higher.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

The Falcons are finally giving Grady Jarrett the defense he deserves to play on - The Falcoholic

The team’s leader and star defensive tackle has needed help, and the Falcons are giving it to him.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

The Panthers have signed WR Damiere Byrd - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers bring back a familiar face to bolster their receiving group.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Kyle Trask ‘excited’ about Bucs new offense - Bucs Nation

The young signal caller is looking forward to the opportunity of leading Tampa Bay.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

Panic or Patience: 49ers QB Brock Purdy says he isn’t sure if he’ll play in 2023 - Niners Nation

Purdy was recently interviewed by Yahoo Sports and provided an update on his recovery timeline.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Cardinals’ All-Pro safety Budda Baker has every reason to demand pay raise and trade request - Revenge of the Birds

Baker requesting a trade according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Quandre Diggs and Richard Sherman discuss who they’d like the Seahawks to draft at No. 5 - Field Gulls

Hint: It isn’t a quarterback.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams offseason: Matthew Stafford provides update on health, throwing - Turf Show Times

The Rams began organized team activities this morning