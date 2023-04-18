WATCH: Can three former All-Pros return to form and help Miami Dolphins special teams?

The Miami Dolphins had the 32nd ranked special teams unit last season according to Pro Football Focus. That’s... not good. Despite that poor season, special teams coordinator Danny Crossman was retained and he will coach the group during the 2023 NFL season — a move that surprised many Dolphins fans this offseason.

Jason Sanders, a former All-Pro (2020), looks to be the team’s starting kicker again this upcoming season, however there have been rumblings about Miami bringing in competition during training camp. You can’t blame the Dolphins for doing so if that does come to pass. Sanders missed six field goal attempts last season. Four of those six came from attempts longer than fifty yards. However, he also missed three extra point attempts as well. Jason Sanders is one of the league’s highest paid kickers thanks to the extension he signed after being named All-Pro just a few short seasons ago. If he struggles again this year, be prepared to see Miami move on from the 27 year-old.

The Dolphins opted to sign a new punter instead of bringing back the aging Thomas Morstead. Jake Bailey — formerly of the New England Patriots — is that punter. Bailey — another former All-Pro — comes to Miami after dealing with back injuries that hampered his 2022 season. There was also a disagreement with Patriots’ higher-ups that saw Bailey file a grievance against his former team. That has since been resolved and now Bailey will focus his attention on helping to improve the Dolphins special teams unit.

Braxton Berrios is a fine NFL receiver, but where he really shines is in the return game. Berrios was named an All-Pro as a kick returner for the 2021 season after averaging 30.4 yards per kick return. He totaled 852 yards as a returner and also scored a return touchdown that season. With Miami’s recent addition of wide receiver Chose Anderson, it is fair to wonder if Berrios was signed to the Dolphins primarily for his return abilities. Cedrick Wilson Jr. handled those duties for Miami late last season, but his status with the team is questionable, as rumors of a potential trade have been making the rounds as of late.

With these three former All-Pros in the mix, Miami’s special teams unit should improve in 2023. There’s nowhere to go but up! Click the video below to watch Jake Mendel and Marek Brave discuss all things Miami Dolphins special teams on the latest episode of Dolphins Detail!