REPORT: Miami Dolphins agree to terms with WR Chosen Anderson

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Chosen Anderson late Saturday night, according to the veteran wideout’s Instagram account. ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques would later confirm the report.

Anderson, 29, spent the first four years of his career with the New York Jets before signing a two-year deal worth $20 million with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2020 season. During his first year with the Panthers, Anderson caught 95 receptions for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. From there, it was all downhill as the wide receiver’s numbers continued to fall. He also began to become a bit of a problem in the Panthers’ locker room.

Last season, before being traded to the Cardinals, Anderson was kicked out of the game for a disagreement he had with the Panthers’ coaching staff. Anderson spoke with reporters after the game and explained his side of the story.

“I’m here to do all I can to help us win; it’s third down, I’m being taken out the game, you know, I don’t think I should be OK with that. So, I made a comment, ‘It’s the money down, why am I being taken out?’ And that’s that.”

When asked why he thought he was removed from the game on a critical third down, Anderson responded.

“I have no idea, but one thing I do, I always stand on and continue to do, is I give my all to everything that I do,” he said. “I don’t play this game for money, I don’t play this game for fame, things like that. I play this game ’cause I love the game of football. And regardless of what’s been going on the past week, I always keep my head down and keep working.”

Anderson was traded to the Arizona Cardinals before the trade deadline in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick. He would appear in ten games for the Cardinals, finishing the year with seven catches on 17 targets for 76 yards.

He will join a Miami Dolphins receiving corps featuring Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Erik Ezukanma, and Freddie Swain. Could Chosen Anderson have a bounce-back season and once again become the dynamic speedster fantasy football fans once coveted? Time will certainly tell, but I hope his days of being a diva and causing off-the-field issues are over because that’s the last thing the Dolphins need as the team goes for their first division title since 2008.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins adding Chosen Anderson to the receiving corps? Do you think the team will now turn all their attention in the draft to the trenches? Will Anderson be on the roster come week one of the 2023 NFL Season? Let us know in the comments section below!