Miami Dolphins meet with a trio of draft prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaching and only four draft picks at their disposal, the Miami Dolphins are doing their due diligence on many of the draft's top prospects — but also a few late-round prospects and potential undrafted acorns, as well.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins met with Tulsa running back Deneric Prince earlier in the week. The 6'0, 219-pound running back carried the ball 126 times for 729 yards (5.8 YPC) and five touchdowns in 2022. But, most importantly, he impressed at his pro day, running a 4.41 forty and looking fluid in all drills, making him an ideal candidate for running-back-starved teams on day three of the draft.

There goes Deneric Prince again! pic.twitter.com/YoUyCIgGHP — College Football Network (@CFN365) October 22, 2022

Wilson also reported that the Dolphins held a private workout with Troy defensive tackle Shakel Brown — who scouts praised for his athleticism. The 6'4, 299-pound Miami native recorded 32 tackles in 2023 — including four sacks and a forced fumble. Could the Dolphins bring in Brown as added depth to a unit that is switching to a 3-4, desperately needs depth at the position, and could potentially lose Christian Wilkins (#PayTheMan) or Zach Sieler (I hope not) next offseason? It's certainly possible.

Hearing good things about pro day showing for Troy DT Shakel Brown



20 yard shuttle: 4.44 seconds (would been top time at Combine)

bench press: 30 reps

vertical jump: 33.0” pic.twitter.com/7EJwAhKt3I — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) March 21, 2023

Lastly, the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported that the team hosted Wagner outside linebacker Titus Leo. In 2023, Leo recorded 52 total tackles (32 solo), 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. During the week leading up to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, Leo looked like an absolute stud, displaying power, quick hands, and a spin move that would make even Charles Harris blush. Here's what College Football Network's senior director Cam Mellon said about Leo during Shrine Week.

“Another great showing from Wagner DE Titus Leo! Put himself even MORE on the map after a great three days of practice so far at the Shrine Bowl.”

Titus Leo is a BEAST. Has all the physical attributes of a NFL player. pic.twitter.com/bPYnZniOhw — Ralph S. Ventre (@RealestRalph) January 31, 2023

Your guess is as good as mine as to where some of these players may be drafted. Still, if these pre-draft visits are any indication, the Dolphins are not done adding to the team's defensive line — and appear interested in adding a running back to Mike McDaniel's high-octane offense.

