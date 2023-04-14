NFL GM Power Rankings: Where does Dolphins GM Chris Grier rank among his peers?

The NFL’s Gregg Rosenthal recently released his annual “NFL GM Power Rankings”, in which he attempts to evaluate each current NFL general manager on how they built their roster for the present and future. Per Rosenthal, draft record, coach hiring, free agency spending, cap management, and trades are all taken into consideration, while past accomplishments are weighed to a lesser extent.

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier came in at #15 on Rosenthal’s list, behind a few surprises, such as Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, or Mickey Loomis of the New Orleans Saints. He finished slightly ahead of Joe Douglas of the New York Jets, and Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

While Grier has had his struggles in the NFL Draft, particularly with offensive linemen, he’s still managed to create one of the best rosters in the NFL. In particular, the 2021 NFL Draft goes down as a massive success for Grier, as he managed to select wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, and safety Jevon Holland with consecutive picks. Grier is also known for taking big swings, especially in free agency and the trade market. On talent alone, few 53-man rosters can look down on Miami’s current roster, and that’s saying something.

Of course, names on a roster are just that—names on a roster. The Dolphins have yet to win a playoff game under Grier’s helm, and offseason excitement hasn’t yet translated to regular season/postseason success. However, the hiring of head coach Mike McDaniel was a step in the right direction for Grier, and led to the team’s 2nd playoff appearance under Grier’s tutelage. Should the Dolphins continue to improve, come this time next year, he may find himself much higher up these rankings.

For the full story on NFL.com, click HERE.

What do you think of Rosenthal’s rankings? Is Grier too high? Too low? Let us know in the comments below!