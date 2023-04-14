Here is your reminder that Christian Wilkins is at his best when mic’d up on the football field

Christian Wilkins is at the peak of his prime following a strong 2022 campaign that featured 59 tackles, the most among all defensive linemen since Khalil Mack had 61 tackles in 2017, according to Statmuse.com.

Wilkins, 27, will play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in 2023, and the Dolphins have made it clear that keeping him in Miami longtime is a priority.

“Ever since we drafted him, has done nothing but get better each year,” general manager Chris Grier said earlier this offseason. “He is a tireless worker, as we’ve talked about. You guys have heard me talk about how he works around the building. He’s in every day. He’s still in the offseason. I’ve seen him around more than anyone. He loves the game. He loves our organization. We love him. We’d like to have him here for a long time.”

While the NFL’s 365-day cycle may have some on pins and needles waiting for the ink to sign on a potential Wilkins extension, here’s your chance to step back and appreciate his ability to troll opponents.

Wilkins is the tenth-best interior defensive lineman, according to Pro Football Focus, and he shined with an 82.2 overall grade and 58 stops. While PFF doesn’t track trash talk, it’s hard to imagine a world where Christian Wilkins isn’t ranked as one of the league’s best.