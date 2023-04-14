WATCH: Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler lead Miami’s interior defensive linemen, but will Dolphins draft replacement in 2023 NFL Draft?

Christian Wilkins has improved his game every single season he’s been in the National Football League, and as a result, he finds himself on the verge of a contact extension from the Miami Dolphins. When will that deal get done? The Tennessee Titans just complicated matters by handing their own defensive tackle, Jeffery Simmons, a massive new contract — four years for $94 million with $64 million guaranteed. Wilkins may not get quite as much money as Simmons just did, but he’ll want to be close.

Zach Sieler is another interior defensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins who has been mighty productive, but is also in line for a new contract from the team. Sieler played in all 17 regular season games for the Dolphins last year — totaling 3.5 sacks (which tied his career high), four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 70 combined tackles.

It remains to be seen if Miami can lock both of these guys up long-term, but it does appear to be a difficult proposition considering the Dolphins will need to offer contract extensions to other key players like Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, Jaelan Phillips, Robert Hunt, Connor Williams and others soon.



Can they afford to pay both Wilkins and Sieler knowing they have these big money deals coming down the pike? We shall know soon.

With that in mind, there has been plenty of chatter on the Twitter streets about the Dolphins potentially drafting a defensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft — and maybe even early. Players like Michigan’s Mazi Smith, Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton and Baylor’s Siaki Ika have been linked to Miami in recent weeks.

So, which route would you go? Do you pay Wilkins and Sieler and hope to find some Monopoly money for your other extensions in the near future, or do you let one of those guys walk and try and draft his replacement in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Jake Mendel and Marek Brave discuss these options, plus all things Miami Dolphins’ interior defensive line in the latest episode of Dolphins Detail on YouTube! Click below to watch and make sure you like and subscribe for the latest DD content!