Which Miami Dolphins Player Would You Take?

As we head through the month of April the realization that Summer is right around the corner is about to hit and thus the kids and/or wives will be pushing for a vacation location that she thinks everyone will love. Some of us will take the family on some terrifying road trip around the country and others will just fly to some island or some other country/tourist destination. Then there are the others that just wish to stick at home, catch up on the pile of projects that we may or may not actually touch and just generally bum around the house for a week. Whatever your plans are some of us will either by choice or by pressure also bring along others, meaning those outside of your immediate family.

So with the idea that you have to bring someone extra along for your vacay tonight’s question is if you could take one Miami Dolphins player, past or present, on vacation with you for a week who would it be and why? Where would you want to go and what would you do on this vacation?

Please give us your choice and your additional thoughts in the comments section below-