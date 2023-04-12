Terron Armstead is the tide that lifts all boats on Miami’s offensive line

It didn’t take long to realize that Terron Armstead was just what the Miami Dolphins needed on the offensive line — and that was before he showed up wearing a Dan Marino jersey.

Armstead, 31, started 13 games at left tackle and allowed just one sack and 16 pressures. The former third-round pick was penalized six times and allowed two quarterback hits.

On top of anchoring the offensive line, the 10th-year veteran lifted his teammates while on the field.

Rich Hribar, who covers the NFL for Sharp Football Analysis, noted that the chances of a sack were cut roughly in half with Armstead on the field.

When Terron Armstead was on the field, Miami QBs were pressured on just 28.4% of their dropbacks and sacked on 4.3%.



With Armstead off of the field, that pressure rate climbed to 46.5% with a sack rate of 9.0%. — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) April 5, 2023

The Dolphins allowed 35 sacks in 2022, five less than in 2021. According to PFF, Greg Little allowed four sacks, tying tight end Durham Smythe for the most on the roster.

Robert Jones, Robert Hunt, and Connor Williams allowed three sacks each. Liam Eichenberg and Brandon Shell conceded two more each.

While Armstead, Williams, and Hunt are expected to start next season, left guard and right tackle seem like positions the franchise could pursue in the draft and throughout the second wave of free agency.