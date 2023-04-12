 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Terron Armstead is the tide that lifts all boats on Miami’s offensive line

Armstead allowed just one sack in his first season with the Miami Dolphins.

By Jake Mendel
Pittsburgh Steelers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

It didn’t take long to realize that Terron Armstead was just what the Miami Dolphins needed on the offensive line — and that was before he showed up wearing a Dan Marino jersey.

Armstead, 31, started 13 games at left tackle and allowed just one sack and 16 pressures. The former third-round pick was penalized six times and allowed two quarterback hits.

On top of anchoring the offensive line, the 10th-year veteran lifted his teammates while on the field.

Rich Hribar, who covers the NFL for Sharp Football Analysis, noted that the chances of a sack were cut roughly in half with Armstead on the field.

The Dolphins allowed 35 sacks in 2022, five less than in 2021. According to PFF, Greg Little allowed four sacks, tying tight end Durham Smythe for the most on the roster.

Robert Jones, Robert Hunt, and Connor Williams allowed three sacks each. Liam Eichenberg and Brandon Shell conceded two more each.

While Armstead, Williams, and Hunt are expected to start next season, left guard and right tackle seem like positions the franchise could pursue in the draft and throughout the second wave of free agency.

