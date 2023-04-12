WATCH: Will Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips set the tone for 2023 Miami Dolphins defense?

When Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips were on the field together for the Miami Dolphins in 2022, the team had a 40% pressure rate against opposing quarterbacks. However, those high pressure numbers didn’t always equate to sacks. With new defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, in the fold, the Dolphins defense will look to remedy that problem in 2023 — and will once again look to Chubb and Phillips to get the job done.

Acquired from the Denver Broncos at the trade deadline last season, Bradley Chubb battled a couple of injuries including a hand injury late in the year. He totaled just 2.5 sacks in Miami’s aqua and orange — a number many Dolphins’ fans were unsatisfied with. One must remember that his most productive seasons in Denver came under the tutelage of Vic Fangio, so his game should improve with the addition of Miami’s new defensive coordinator.

Jaelan Phillips had a breakout sophomore campaign in 2022 according to many metrics. According to Pro Football Focus, Phillips ranked as the fifth best pass rusher in the entire league last season. Despite only amassing seven sacks — down from 8.5 during his rookie season — he finished in the top ten of all EDGE defenders in pressures with 70. Hopefully he will turn more of those pressures into actual sacks this upcoming year.

In the latest episode of Dolphins Detail, Jake Mendel and Marek Brave break down Miami’s EDGE rusher position group — talking Chubb, Phillips, Malik Reed, Andrew Van Ginkel, Emmanuel Ogbah and more.

