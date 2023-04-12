Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Report: Mac Jones a ‘daily presence’ at Gillette Stadium this offseason - Pats Pulpit

New England’s passer is putting in the work.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Jets fans are split on the team’s direction - Gang Green Nation

Through the year, we ask for Jets fans their views on the team. Our survey is called SB Nation Reacts. Let’s take a look at the latest results.





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Buffalo Bills may be aggressive trading up in 2023 NFL Draft, per report - Buffalo Rumblings

If Beane and the Bills covet a certain player, all bets are off on them staying put

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Report: Lamar Jackson was “actively recruiting” Odell Beckham Jr. to the Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown

A promising development for Jackson’s status with the Ravens





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Pittsburgh Steelers “What if....?”: Draft Edition, Part 3 - Behind the Steel Curtain

The best draft rooms still make mistakes: 1995-99





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Carson Palmer calls Joe Burrow ‘the best quarterback in the league’ - Cincy Jungle

The former Bengals QB said that the fourth-year star is "more consistent" than Patrick Mahomes.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns NFL draft has more value than Bengals, Ravens & 5 other teams - Dawgs By Nature

The NFL draft can be distilled to each pick having value, Cleveland’s haul has more than expected

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

The Houston Texans 2023 Draft: A Business Decision as Much as a Football Decision - Battle Red Blog

Perhaps more than on-field performance will factor into the next draft for Houston.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Kentucky QB Will Levis visiting Tennessee Titans - Music City Miracles

The Titans are hosting one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft on a private visit





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars News - Big Cat Country

Offensive Lineman Josh Wells is coming back to Jax. Wells previously played for the Jaguars from 2014-2018 before playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Report: Colts Set to Host Florida QB Anthony Richardson for Top 30 Visit on Tuesday and Wednesday - Stampede Blue

The Colts will be hosting one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, Anthony Richardson, for two days.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

What’s the difference between a defensive end and an outside linebacker? - Mile High Report

Using the NFL combine to answer this question and whether or not the answer has changed over time





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: How have the Chargers’ draft needs changed? - Bolts From The Blue

After a quiet free agency, how is the draft board shaping up just a few weeks from the big night?





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders NFL Draft: Could Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave replace Darren Waller? - Silver And Black Pride

The Beaver has been compared to Las Vegas’ now former tight end, making him a viable option in the second-round of the draft.





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs Hot Takes: Kansas City should have kept Mecole Hardman - Arrowhead Pride

Our Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Proposing a fair contract extension for Leonard Williams - Big Blue View

How can the Giants lower Williams’ cap hit without tying up too much money long-term?





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Marcus Mariota: 5 things to know about the Eagles’ new backup quarterback - Bleeding Green Nation

Falcons perspective on Philadelphia’s new QB.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

5 Cowboys who could be released depending on 2023 draft results - Blogging The Boys

Some Dallas veterans may become expendable depending on the next crop of rookies.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Why Drafting Best Player Available is Not Always the Best Possible Answer in the NFL - Hogs Haven

With the 2023 NFL Draft approaching in a few weeks, much has been made about teams’ possible draft targets. Mock drafts run wild, and the "talking heads" prognosticate which player will land with...

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Reviewing Brian Gutekunst’s Packers Drafts: Part 5, 2022 - Acme Packing Company

Is this Brian Gutekunst’s best draft class?





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

NFL Draft: Trading down from Pick 6 may be the Detroit Lions’ best move - Pride Of Detroit

The NFL Draft really opens up for the Detroit Lions if they trade down from the sixth overall pick.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

A Scout’s Take: Do NFL Clubs Really Take the Best Player Available? - Windy City Gridiron

Greg Gabriel weighs in on how teams stack their draft boards and how they grade players.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Is Kirk Cousins on the way out in Minnesota? - Daily Norseman

The team’s actions so far seem to suggest that

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

All-time Saints draft - Canal Street Chronicles

Drafting 100 of the greatest players to ever be a part of the Saints.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

What will 2023 bring for Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson? - The Falcoholic

The versatile back is entering the final year of his contract, and his role will be worth watching.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

NFL free agency 2023: Vonn Bell is Panthers’ most important signing - Cat Scratch Reader

Not only is Bell a high-end player in his own right, but his presence should have a positive impact on Jeremy Chinn.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Tennessee Quarterback, Hendon Hooker - Bucs Nation

The former Volunteer QB has all the tools to be successful in the NFL, but will his surgically repaired knee hold up to scrutiny?

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Trey Lance and the 2021 draft class faces a critical third season - Niners Nation

There are a few starters, and plenty of questions that still need to be answered from this class





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Should the Cardinals Consider a QB at Pick #3? - Revenge of the Birds

Background: ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rolls out in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on...





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Report: Seattle Seahawks to host Jalen Carter on pre-draft visit - Field Gulls

Whether or not the Seahawks might select the defensive tackle with the fifth overall pick, they are at least intrigued sufficiently to bring him in for a pre-draft interview.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Will Matthew Stafford retire before Rams win another Super Bowl? - Turf Show Times

The 2023 NFL Draft will usher in a new era for LA, as Les Snead builds new-look Rams