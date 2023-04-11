Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talks offseason excitement at charity luau event

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — sporting a fresh new mustache — hosted the second-annual “Luau with Tua” charity event on Monday night in South Florida.

“The Polynesian culture, this is my culture, my Samoan culture that I grew up [with],” said Tua. “One thing that I did see a lot of growing up was giving back, giving back to the community. … That was something that I really wanted to continue on, but on a greater stage. Polynesian culture is just like football. It brings everyone together for a really good cause.”

Dolphins QB and family man Tua Tagovailoa at his second annual Luau with Tua event benefitting his foundation. pic.twitter.com/yV7nvC3qp2 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) April 10, 2023

At the event, he spoke with the media about various topics surrounding himself and the Miami Dolphins organization this offseason. One thing is for certain — Tua is very much looking forward to the 2023 season.

“I’m very excited. I think our entire team is excited to get back out there, get to meet a lot of the newer guys. A lot of the newer guys getting to meet a lot of the guys that have been in this system for a whole year now.”

Tagovailoa also spoke about his offseason training regimen — one that has clearly been putting an emphasis on building muscle as Tua has been seen sporting a thicker frame recently.

“Offseason training’s been good. Been working on strength in many areas and been chipping away at things that I felt like I needed to work on to get to where I feel I can get to in the later parts of the season.”

At the event were many members of the Miami Dolphins organization, including head coach Mike McDaniel, NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and Tagovailoa’s teammates Raheem Mostert, River Cracraft and Alec Ingold. Tua seemed very appreciative of the support.

“The support that I get from my head coach, our coaches that are coming and a lot of my teammates that are coming, as well, it’s cool.”

If you’d like to support those who benefit from funds raised by the Tua Foundation, click here.