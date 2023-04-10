Emmanuel Ogbah is one of five NFL players in Kenya participating with the NFL Africa Camp 2023

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and four other players were participating in the NFL Africa Camp 2023, which is located in Kenya.

Ogbah, 29, was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and moved to Houston when he was nine years old. Joining Ogbah in Kenya is Brian Asamoah, Minnesota Vikings, Arnold Ebikeite Atlanta Falcons, Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints and Ikem Ekwonu, Carolina Panthers.

Jambo!



The @NFL has touched down in Kenya for the NFL Africa Camp 2023!



Karibu NFL!

The League’s ‘NFL Africa’ program is focused on growing the game across the continent and will feature a talent identification camp and NFL Flag football showcase from April 10-15 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora helped organize the event. Additionally, Umenyiora spent the last few months organizing scouting events across six countries.

“It has always been a dream of mine to bring the NFL to Africa and over the past couple of years ‘The Uprise’ and NFL have made that dream a reality,” Umenyiora, NFL’s lead ambassador for NFL Africa. said in a release. “It’s been incredible to see the opportunities it has provided through the International Player Pathway Program, the NFL Academy and Flag football, and this is only the beginning.”