Miami Dolphins Best Defensive Player All Time?

In the Miami Dolphins' long history, there have been many great players of their era that became future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. Throughout the history of the Dolphins, Miami has had some of the best offenses of the time but the team has for most of its history been better known for fielding great defenses. There was the no-name defense in the 70s, the Killer B’s of the 80s, and the great defense of the early 2000s. Now as we head towards the 2023 season the Miami Dolphins once again appear to be on the verge of putting one of the best defenses in the NFL on the field.

So tonight’s question of the day is of all those defenses, storied and otherwise, which former or current player stands out to you as the best defender to ever play for the Miami Dolphins?

Please share your choice and thoughts in the comments section below-