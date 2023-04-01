Former Miami Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay inks deal with XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons

The XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons have three games left in the regular season and hope that Phillip Lindsay can give the team a boost similar to the one he gave the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

Lindsay, 28, joins a Seattle Sea Dragons club that is second in the league in rushing and currently sits second in the North with a 5-2 record, just trailing the undefeated DC Defenders.

Lindsay spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 and split time between the Dolphins and Houston Texans in 2021. Miami claimed Lindsay off waivers on Nov. 21 after playing in 10 games with the Texans.

The 2018 undrafted free agent played four games with the Dolphins and averaged 3.1 yards per carry on 38 rushing attempts. He caught one reception for eight yards but never scored a touchdown with Miami.

Lindsay earned a spot on the Pro Bowl roster in 2018 as a rookie after totaling 1,278 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns with the Denver Broncos. After struggling to stick with the Colts in 2022, spending time in the XFL means that Lindsay can produce some new tape in the hopes of joining an NFL team ahead of training camp.