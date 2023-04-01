NFL Mock Draft 2023: Dolphins picks from ESPN 7-round projection

NFL mock draft season is upon us, but the 2023 edition of the annual projections is quiet when it comes to the Miami Dolphins because the team just does not have a lot of early picks in this year’s NFL Draft. After several years when Miami was making multiple first-round picks and had a stockpile of selections throughout the three-day, seven-round process, this year, the Dolphins only hold four total picks.

Several picks Miami did hold at one point have been traded, including in the 2022 deals to acquire wide receiver Tyreek Hill and linebacker Bradley Chubb and this year’s trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins also were penalized by the NFL for tampering in their past pursuit of quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton leading to a forfeiture of their first-round pick this year. All of that leaves Miami with a second-round pick (51st overall), a third-round pick (84th), a sixth-round pick (197th), and a seventh-round pick (238th).

Mock drafts usually focus on the first round, occasionally adding in the second round. With no first-round picks this season, there have not been a lot of projections that include the Dolphins. ESPN’s Jordan Reid released a 2023 NFL mock draft this week, completing a seven-round projection covering all 259 scheduled selections. How does he see Miami using their four picks this year?

With the 51st pick, Miami’s second-round pick, he has them looking to bolster a running game that struggled to find a rhythm last year. With the pick, Reid projects Miami to add Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. He explains the pick, writing:

Gibbs could be drafted well before this spot, but running backs are tricky to project. He’d be an ideal fit in coach Mike McDaniel’s outside zone scheme, though. Adding Gibbs to an offense with wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would be even more explosive. Gibbs averaged 6.1 yards per carry for the Crimson Tide last season; he also caught 44 passes.

With their third-round pick, Miami stays on the offensive side of the ball, looking to find the replacement for tight end Mike Gesicki, who signed with the New England Patriots in free agency this offseason. With the 84th pick, Reid has the Dolphins selecting Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker. He explains:

The Dolphins lack a receiving threat at tight end after Mike Gesicki signed with the Patriots in free agency. Adding 6-5 Schoonmaker would add competition to a group searching for a player to emerge. He caught 35 passes last season.

Reid did not write explanations for the picks beyond the third round. With their sixth-round selection, Reid sees Miami adding Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth 197th overall. Having addressed what are probably the three biggest areas of need on Miami’s roster with the first three picks, Reid has a little flexibility with what he can do for Miami’s final selection. With the 238th overall pick, a seventh-round selection, he turns to the defense and has the Dolphins add Iowa State edge rusher MJ Anderson.

The Dolphins have limited picks in this year’s draft, but if it were to fall like Reid projects, they could systematically address many of their needs and add depth at key positions. This would be a solid result for a Miami team with not a lot of selections heading into the draft process.

How would you feel about this draft for the Dolphins?