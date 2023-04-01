ESPN’s Louis Riddick predicts Miami Dolphins to win AFC East in 2023

Speaking on ESPN’s morning show, Get Up, this week, former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst, Louis Riddick, predicted the Miami Dolphins to win the AFC East despite the Buffalo Bills’ recent dominance and the New York Jets’ soon-to-be quarterback upgrade in Aaron Rodgers.

“I know this is a big if... If Tua [Tagovailoa] can just make it through fifteen, sixteen, seventeen games and get to the postseason, to where he’s available in the postseason, Miami is winning the East. Book it.”

To bolster his prediction, the former NFL scout and Director of Pro Personnel in Washington mentioned the impact the addition of new defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, will have in South Florida.

“This defense will make huge strides in 2023. Jalen Ramsey is going to be one of those guys who’s is going to be up there for defensive MVP. Him and Jevon Holland will be the best defensive back duo in the NFL.”

As host Mike Greenberg — an avid Jets fan — looked on with his mouth agape, shocked at the bold prediction, Riddick had one last definitive statement to make.

“Greeney, I love you man. We’re going to be on the draft. We’re going to spend a lot of time together, man. We sit right next to each other. We’re going to be fist bumping and all, but I’ll tell you what. I’m sorry dude, I’m sorry. Miami is winning the East. That’s it.”

Anytime you have the chance to make a Jets fan miserable, you have to take it, right? For that alone, we praise you, Mr. Riddick. But in all seriousness, it was nice to see at least one analyst give the Dolphins props for what they accomplished last season while predicting even bigger things for their improved roster this year.

Will the Dolphins be able to back up the daring declaration from Riddick? We have plenty of time to ruminate on that very question as regular season games are still five months away. Until then, Fins up!