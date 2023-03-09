Who is your all-time most disliked/despised Miami Dolphins player?

It's easy for most of us to reel off our favorite all-time Miami Dolphins player or players. But what about the opposite side of that coin, the players that you just could never stand for one reason or another? Maybe you just didn’t like them as a person or they were a terrible player or when they left it left a bad taste in your mouth in the way that they went about it. Either way, you never forgot that guy because insert expletive(s) here!

So tonight’s question is who is the player who in the past played for your Miami Dolphins that you love to hate the most and why? It can be a current player or a past player or even a player that most of us have long forgotten ever existed/played for the Phins, but you sure have not forgotten them!

Please let us know your answers in the comments section below-

In the live or open threads, the rules are wide open to almost any topic of discussion. You can discuss nearly anything, but we ask you to please continue following The Phinsiders’ site rules. Additionally, for the sake of civility, we request that you avoid any discussions of politics or religion. Also, be aware that we have the occasional visitor from another team’s site. Please be polite and welcoming as you would for any Phins fan as personal attacks are never allowed on the site. If, in the rare case someone shows up in this post or any other post with the clear intent to only troll our site please flag the comment and allow the site’s moderators to do their job—no sense in earning yourself a warning for someone else’s rude behavior.