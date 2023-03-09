Miami Dolphins restructure Bradley Chubb’s contract

Despite designating cornerback Byron Jones a post-June 1 cut, the Miami Dolphins still had to make a flurry of roster moves to get under the 2023 NFL salary cap before the start of the new league year. Today, the next big cap-saving move has been made as the team has restructured linebacker Bradley Chubb’s contract, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Chargers restructured WRs Keenan Allen’s and Mike Wiliams’ deal, creating $14.3775M in cap space.



The Dolphins restructured OLB Bradley Chubb’s deal, creating $14.656M in cap space.



The Panthers restructured OT Taylor Moton’s deal, creating $11.013M in cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2023

The Dolphins acquired Chubb from the Denver Broncos prior to last year’s trade deadline for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds. Miami also received a 2025 fifth-round pick in return from Denver.

Shortly after the trade became official, Chubb inked a massive contract extension with the Dolphins paying him $110M over the next five years. Today, the Dolphins restructured his 2023 salary, which was set to be $22.197 million.

Between Chubb’s restructure, Byron Jones’ post-June 1 release, and cutting ties with tight end Cethan Carter — which saved $2.3M — general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel are getting much closer to officially being under the salary cap prior to the start of the new league year on March 17. Though, if my math is correct, the team is still currently $2M $1M over the salary cap. But don’t fret; there are still several restructures that could be made, in addition to defensive tackle Christian Wilkins potentially getting a new deal that could free up even more cap space.

Chubb, 26, was drafted fifth overall in the 2018 NFL draft. He spent four and a half seasons with the Denver Broncos before packing his things and heading to South Florida. Last season with Miami, Chubb appeared in eight games combining for 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 12 quarterback hits. Next season, he will be reunited with former head coach Vic Fangio.

Here’s what Fangio said about Chubb at his introductory press conference:

“The three years I was with him in Denver, he was the victim of some injuries. I believe he got hurt in the fourth game the first year I was there and was out for the season. He came back the second year and it took him about four or five games to get into the groove coming off the injury and then he had a good season that year. And then he really basically missed – it doesn’t say it statistically – but he missed most of my last year there because he had an ankle injury that kept him out and when he came back, he wasn’t himself. (He was) still recovering. He had two ankle injuries. So I’m anxious to get him rolling, keep him healthy and see the Bradley Chubb that we all know he’s capable of being.”

EDIT 10:00 AM EDT:

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald has shared more details on Chubb’s restructured contract and the current state of the Miami Dolphins' salary cap.

The Bradley Chubb restructure yesterday leaves Dolphins about $1 M over cap (not counting June 1 Byron cap relief). They can clear out $26 M if they do likewise with Tyreek/Ogbah/Armstead. Extensions for Wilkins and others (C. Williams would be deserving) could clear out more. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 9, 2023

