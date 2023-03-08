What is your best story of meeting a Miami Dolphin or NFL player?

Most of us, perhaps not all, but most have at some point in our life had the opportunity to either meet a current or former Miami Dolphins player, or if you are a Phins fan but live somewhere else, outside of south Florida you might have had a chance to meet another former NFL player.

So tonight's question of the day is what is your all-time best story of meeting a former Dolphins player or another NFL player?

Please share your experience in the comments section below-

In the live or open threads, the rules are wide open to almost any topic of discussion. You can discuss nearly anything, but we ask you to please continue following The Phinsiders’ site rules. Additionally, for the sake of civility, we request that you avoid any discussions of politics or religion. Also, be aware that we have the occasional visitor from another team’s site. Please be polite and welcoming as you would for any Phins fan as personal attacks are never allowed on the site. If, in the rare case someone shows up in this post or any other post with the clear intent to only troll our site please flag the comment and allow the site’s moderators to do their job—no sense in earning yourself a warning for someone else’s rude behavior.