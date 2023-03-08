Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

NFL free agency: Jakobi Meyers might price himself out of Patriots comfort zone - Pats Pulpit

The four-year wide receiver will enter unrestricted free agency later this month.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

What is the relationship between Relative Athletic Score and player success? - Gang Green Nation

This week marks the first major step in the NFL offseason: the scouting combine. Over the next few days, many viral videos will emerge as players show how fast they can run, how much they can lift,...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Will HC Sean McDermott call Buffalo Bills’ defense in 2023? - Buffalo Rumblings

Is there really any other option?

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Baltimore Ravens place non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens have used their franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, but he can negotiate with other teams.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

As NFL teams become salary cap compliant, options arise for the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

All NFL teams have until March 15th to become compliant with the salary cap, and that means there will be fresh faces on the open market.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Lou Anarumo would “rather not think about” Bengals losing Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates - Cincy Jungle

Will the Bengals lose both of their starting safeties?





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson reportedly OK with contract restructure - Dawgs By Nature

Browns QB willing to help the team achieve some salary cap relief, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

What To Do About the #12 Pick? - Battle Red Blog

Sure, everyone wants to talk about THAT pick...But what about the OTHER pick, huh?





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Derrick Henry trade rumors: Titans RB was shopped at NFL combine - Music City Miracles

Could the Titans be looking to trade Derrick Henry?





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Calvin Ridley officially reinstated by the NFL - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars’ wide receiver was previously suspended for gambling.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts Combine Report: Quarterbacks, Receivers, Tight Ends - Stampede Blue

The second to last day of the NFL Combine is complete as the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Which prospects stood out and who met the Indianapolis...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos ‘secretly nervous’ about Javonte Williams health for 2023 - Mile High Report

We have some potentially concerning news about Javonte Williams knee injury and some running backs the Broncos may target in free agency.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Bolts draft TE Michael Mayer in new post-combine mock - Bolts From The Blue

Mayer’s pro comparison has often been former Cowboys standout Jason Witten.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders news: Josh Jacobs receives franchise tag - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders have given NFL rushing title winner Josh Jacobs the franchise tag if a long-term contract is finalized by Tuesday





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs 2023 Offseason: Team will release defensive end Frank Clark to create salary-cap space - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City has decided to part ways with a key postseason contributor.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

NFL free agency 2023: Daniel Jones, Giants agree to long-term deal, avoid franchise tag - Big Blue View

Giants will use their tag on running back Saquon Barkley





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles coaching news: Dennard Wilson out (fired?), Matt Patricia potentially in?! [UPDATE] - Bleeding Green Nation

UPDATE: Interesting reporting from the Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes, who says Dennard Wilson wanted to stay but was forced out.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys free agents: Tony Pollard gets franchise tag from Dallas - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys have officially placed the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Was Taylor Heinicke a Figment of Our Imaginations? - Hogs Haven

Investigating the phenomenon of winning with TH4 in the 2022 season

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Rich Eisen: Packers “sure hope” Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to come back - Acme Packing Company

It sounds like Green Bay doesn’t want to be the "bad guy" in the potential divorce





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Rating the 2023 Detroit Lions’ biggest needs for free agency, NFL Draft - Pride Of Detroit

We explore the level of need at every position for the Detroit Lions before free agency and the NFL Draft.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Bears draft rumors: ‘Compensation is being hammered out’ regarding the Bears trading the 1st pick - Windy City Gridiron

Rich Eisen dropped his top 5 rumors he heard at the 2023 NFL Combine, and the Chicago Bears were featured prominently.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

K.J. Osborn saved a man’s life on Sunday - Daily Norseman

A pretty incredible story

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Derek Carr inks a four-year deal worth $150M with $100M in total guarantees - Canal Street Chronicles

Contract details are out on Derek Carr’s deal with the Saints.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons free agency will be about quantity leading to quality - The Falcoholic

After inheriting a team that was cap-strapped and laden with prohibitive contracts, Fontenot and Smith will have upwards of $65 million to work with





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers cap casualty and restructure primer - Cat Scratch Reader

It’s March, so it’s time to save some money.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Three Free Agent Quarterbacks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Should Avoid Signing - Bucs Nation

While there will be a new quarterback in Tampa Bay, they should stay away from these options

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Matt Ryan, Jacoby Brissett, and Andy Dalton are QB options being considered - Niners Nation

Matt Ryan is still under contract with the Colts, but is expected to be released and could be an option for the San Francisco 49ers





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals expected to release Chosen Anderson per report - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Monday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL start free agency next week on March 15th at 1:00 p.m. Arizona time.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

NFL QB Carousel: Geno Smith signs $105 million deal with Seahawks - Field Gulls

Geno Smith is staying with the Seattle Seahawks.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Matthew Stafford rumors: “Retirement is not out of the question” - Turf Show Times

Though Stafford has denied it all offseason, rumors persist that his arm won’t be ready to go again