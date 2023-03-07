Darlington: Dolphins will not pursue Lamar Jackson or any other starting QBs this offseason

The New Orleans Saints signed quarterback Derek Carr and the New York Jets are flirting with Aaron Rodgers. In South Florida, reports echo what general manager Chris Grier stated earlier this offseason — the Miami Dolphins are sticking with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.

Rumors swirled of the franchise making a shift at quarterback — again — when news broke of the Baltimore Ravens using the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson. With the tag, Baltimore would receive two first-round picks if Jackson comes to terms with another franchise — that the Ravens aren’t willing to match.

Despite Miami’s lack of a first-round pick, Jackson has ties to Miami, which was more than enough to create a buzz. However, on Tuesday evening, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington tweeted that the team will ride with Tagovailoa.

“The Dolphins will not be pursuing Lamar Jackson or any other starting QBs this off-season, multiple team sources tell me,” Darlington tweeted.

The Dolphins will not be pursuing Lamar Jackson or any other starting QBs this off-season, multiple team sources tell me. As one source said, “Mike fully believes Tua is the perfect fit for his system.” — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 7, 2023

Darlington’s report shouldn't be a surprise since Miami preached the same statement since the season ended.

“The strides he made this year with [coach] Mike [McDaniel] and the offense, you guys have been here and seen it,” Grier said on March 1. “It was really exciting. And to see the work he’s put in that you guys don’t see at the facility and around, it’s been really incredible. And the dialogue between him and Mike just talking football. I’ve never heard as much football as he talks about Mike and stuff he sees even from other games. It’s pretty cool to see.”

“You guys know how I feel about Tua and that hasn’t changed at all,” McDaniel said following the team’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. “I see, I think we all see, him as the leader of this team and when it’s appropriate for him to lead the team, I will jump on that opportunity. He’s a great player with only improvement in front of him as well. We’re talking about a 24-year-old quarterback that I think when I signed up for this job,

“I spent six months trying to convince people that he was good. So the fact that people are – the fact that Las Vegas saw it as a four-point swing when it was announced that he was – it means that, he’s a … Yes, this is a challenging time for him, yes, his health is of primary importance, but I would be a fool to not embrace him when he’s healthy and ready to go. We’ll all be excited for that.”