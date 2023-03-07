Mike Pouncey signing one-day contract to retire as Miami Dolphins player

With the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected center Mike Pouncey from Florida. With the selection, Pouncey became the highest a center had ever been picked in the Draft and one of just seven centers selected in the first round at that time (since then, Travis Frederick was selected with the 31st pick in 2013 by the Dallas Cowboys, Ryan Kelly was selected 18th in 2016 by the Indianapolis Colts, Frank Ragnow was selected 20th in 2018 by the Detroit Lions, Garrett Bradbury was selected 18th in 2019 by the Minnesota Vikings, Cesar Ruiz was selected 24th in 2020 by the New Orleans Saints, and Tyler Linderbaum was selected 25th in 2022 by the Baltimore Ravens). Pouncey immediately moved into the starting lineup for the Dolphins, starting all 32 games in his first two seasons in the league.

Injuries would take their toll on Pouncey over the next five years in Miami, including being limited to just five games played in 2016, but he would start 93 games for the Dolphins over his seven years in South Florida. He earned three Pro Bowl selections with Miami before joining the Los Angeles Chargers for two seasons in 2018 and 2019, picking up a fourth all-star selection in his first year with the team.

In February 2021, Pouncey announced his retirement alongside his twin brother, Maurkice, who was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection at center over an 11-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, now it appears everything is coming full circle and the Dolphins are bringing back Mike for one day. According to a report from the Palm Beach Post’s Hal Habib, Miami will sign Pouncey to a one-day contract on Thursday to allow him to retire as a member of the Dolphins.

The Dolphins last signed players to a one-day contract to honor them with a retirement as a member of the team in 2018. That offseason, they signed offensive lineman Vernon Carey, wide receiver Chris Chambers, defensive end Jeff Cross, linebacker A.J. Duhe, punter Brandon Fields, and defensive tackle Paul Soliai to one-day deals.