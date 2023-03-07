The Miami Dolphins are about to head into free agency where whether they like it or not they are going to have to make a lot of moves. Be it re-signing their own players or other teams' free agents the team will be signing a lot of free agents. The team just does not have enough draft capital with only five picks to fill the holes on the roster let alone get the roster up to 53 players. With Byron Jones being informed that he will be released on March 15th with a post-June 1st designation the team is still somewhere between 3 and 4 million over the cap so obviously some other moves will be done before free agency kicks off.

If you deduct Jones from the number of players the team currently has only 43 players under contract for 2023. Some of those players have little to no chance of making the final roster, meaning more players that need to be signed in free agency. The positive side of cutting some of those bottom-end players that the team wishes to let go of also frees up a bit of cap space with each cut.

As far as the draft picks that the Dolphins do have this year, barring any trades for picks or any trades down for additional picks this is what Miami has as of today-

Round 2, Pick 51

Round 3, Pick 77

Round 3, Pick 84 (from NE)

Round 6, Pick 178 (from CHI)

Round 7, Pick 240

So tonight's question is in both free agency and the draft what would be your top targets to either sign or draft if you were the general manager of the Phins?

Please give us your choices and any additional thoughts in the comments section below-

In the live or open threads, the rules are wide open to almost any topic of discussion. You can discuss nearly anything, but we ask you to please continue following The Phinsiders’ site rules. Additionally, for the sake of civility, we request that you avoid any discussions of politics or religion. Also, be aware that we have the occasional visitor from another team’s site. Please be polite and welcoming as you would for any Phins fan as personal attacks are never allowed on the site. If, in the rare case someone shows up in this post or any other post with the clear intent to only troll our site please flag the comment and allow the site’s moderators to do their job—no sense in earning yourself a warning for someone else’s rude behavior.