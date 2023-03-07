With NFL free agency quickly approaching and the Miami Dolphins a little more than $17 million over the 2023 salary cap, big moves were on the way for the roster. The first of those moves, and arguably the biggest, came earlier today when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Dolphins had informed veteran cornerback Byron Jones that he would be released.

Sources: Dolphins have informed CB Byron Jones that he is being released on March 15 and will have the opportunity to enter free agency. Dolphins will designate him a post-June 1 cut, saving Miami $13.6 million against its salary cap. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2023

Jones, 30, missed the entire 2022 NFL season after undergoing surgery on his Achilles last March. The former Dallas Cowboys safety-turned-cornerback started 30 games for the Dolphins over the last three seasons, combining for 75 tackles, 14 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. The last time he suited up for the Dolphins was on January 9th, 2022, when the Dolphins beat the New England Patriots, 33-24.

Not long ago, Jones said that he could not “run or jump” because of the injuries he sustained playing the game he loves.

“Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”

Jones continued:

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”

This move could not have come at a better time for the Dolphins, who are currently $17.7 M over the cap. The team still can make several roster moves to get under the cap but will now find themselves looking for veteran help in the secondary when the new league year officially starts on March 17th.

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins releasing cornerback Byron Jones? Do you think Kader Kohou is ready and able to step into his spot (He did last year)? Which free agent cornerback would you target if you were general manager Chris Grier? Let us know in the comments section below!