Report: Tom Brady squashes rumors of a potential move to Miami, opts to take care of newborn kitten instead

The Miami Dolphins and Tom Brady, forever linked since rumors swirled of owner Stephen Ross tampering with the then free-agent in 2019. The Dolphins eventually got fined, lost a first-round draft pick, opted to stick with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The rest, as they say, is history.

However, even after the 7-time Super Bowl Champion announced his retirement from the NFL this offseason, rumors of Brady making a return to the NFL to play for the Miami Dolphins haven’t gone away.

At least, until now.

Brady took to Twitter to dispel reports that he was interested in returning to the NFL, saying he simply doesn’t have the time anymore.

Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2023

Who would’ve guessed, that a newborn kitten would finally end the speculation and mystery surrounding the Miami Dolphins and Tom Brady?

Well, kitten or no kitten, it’s a breath of fresh air to see this rumor finally put the bed. The Dolphins should, and seemingly will, move on with Tagovailoa as their long-term starter. And to Brady, take care of your newborn kitten, and don’t let the door hit you on the way out!