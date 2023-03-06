Report: Philip Rivers, ex-NFL QB, contacted the Dolphins about coming out of retirement in 2022

Would it really be a Miami Dolphins offseason without some quarterback drama?

Retired NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, who played in the NFL for 17 seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts, contacted the Miami Dolphins late last season expressing a desire to come out of retirement and play for the team, as per Rich Eisen via The Rich Eisen Show.

Retired NFL QB Philip Rivers has expressed desire to return to the NFL.



He already contacted the #49ers and #Dolphins about coming out of retirement late in the 2022 season, according to @richeisen pic.twitter.com/aEfLAF8iDl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 6, 2023

As per Eisen, Rivers contacted both the Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers in December of last season. Of course, both teams were especially thin at the quarterback position heading into the playoffs. Following injuries to both Tua Tagovailoa and Jimmy Garoppolo (respectively), the Dolphins wheeled out rookie Skylar Thompson for the last two games of the season, while the 49ers rode rookie Brock Purdy from Week 14 all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

In his last full season in the NFL in 2020, Rivers tossed for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and posted a passer rating of 97.0, all while leading his team to an 11-5 record.

The past is the past, but seeing Rivers in a Dolphins jersey certainly would have been fun, irrespective of how successful it may have turned out in 2022. Eisen’s full recollection of the incident (and other rumors) can be found here, on his official Twitter page.

Rich is back from Indianapolis and boy did he hear some things — his Top 5 Rumors Heard at #NFLCombine:



5. Philip Rivers

4. #DaBears

3. Lamar

2.

1. #NFL #NFLFreeAgency #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/F08mMCAcGq — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 6, 2023

Should the Dolphins have made a move for Philip Rivers last season? Could he have done better than Skylar Thompson in the playoffs? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!