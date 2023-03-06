Jeff Wilson Jr. hopes to be with the Miami Dolphins next season

Running backs Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Myles Gaskin, and Salvon Ahmed are all slated to become free agents in roughly a week — a group known as the four running backs on Miami’s roster for the 2022 season.

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier recently said he’s open to Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. returning to the team next season. On Monday, we learned that the feeling was mutual between Wilson and the franchise, which traded a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the running back at last year’s trade deadline.

Appearing on South Florida TV station WSVN, Wilson indicated that he helps he’ll return to the Dolphins — and that he hired Drew Rosenhaus as his agent.

RB Jeff Wilson said on Sports Extra on Fox that he hopes it’s very likely he’ll return to the Dolphins and he has signed with Drew Rosenhaus. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 6, 2023

Wilson, who started against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, earned a base salary of $575,000 with the Dolphins and San Francisco absorbed a cap hit of just over $1 million. According to Spotrac, Wilson has a market value of $2.9 million on a one-year deal.

NFLPA records show this, too. So Rosenhaus now reps two pending free agents RBs in Miami (Wilson and Myles Gaskin), among other Dolphins. https://t.co/yaR1O6y1HR — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 6, 2023

Wilson, 27, carried the ball 176 times for 860 yards in his time split between Miami and San Francisco. He scored six total touchdowns in 16 games, and his 4.9 yards per carry ranked No. 14 in the league.

With little cap space and a bare cupboard at the position, running it back with a reunion seems like the best option for the franchise and Wilson.