Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has not considered a change at special teams coordinator

The Miami Dolphins made a few adjustments to the coaching staff but special teams coordinator was not one. Danny Crossman, who joined the team in the role when Brian Flores became head coach, will stay in the job for the fifth-straight season.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was recently asked about his coaching staff, specifically if he considered a change at special teams coordinator.

“So for me, it never really crossed my mind,” McDaniel said, “and that just comes as a result of daily evaluations of all coaching involved in the building. I think that the Miami Dolphins fanbase, the players and Danny and myself would all agree that the desired results, we have more to achieve; but if I would have determined that that was solely his – if I thought that we couldn’t get to where we need to get to go with Danny Crossman, I would have made a move.

“I definitely didn’t feel that way and that just comes as a result of daily investment into the coaching staff and what he brings to the table.”

The Dolphins ranked No. 28 in the Pro Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA grade after ranking No. 20 in 2021. Miami graded No. 32 according to Pro Football Focus.

That said, Crossman served as assistant head coach in 2021 and coached special teams in the NFL since 2003, working for the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills before the Dolphins.

Miami will have to replace roughly half the roster with 29 players slated to hit free agency on March 15. Not only will the Dolphins have a largely-fresh special teams unit, but they’ll also have someone with more than 20 years of coaching experience pulling the strings.