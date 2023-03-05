Dolphins GM Chris Grier: We may have the same backfield back next year

The Miami Dolphins are in a unique position where all four of the team’s running backs are expected to hit free agency when the new league year begins on March 15.

The quartet of Myles Gaskin, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, and Jeff Wilson Jr. accounted for 2.81 percent — or 5$.97 million — of the team’s cap space in 2022. The team spent just over three percent of the cap on backs in 2020 & 21. Prior to that, the last time Miami dedicated at least three percent of the cap to the position was in 2014 (3.5 percent).

Miami is pinching pennies this offseason and it won’t make running back a top priority for general manager Chris Grier and the front office, a trend for the franchise.

Recently, Grier was asked about running it back, specifically with Moster and Wilson.

“Yeah, that was the one we talked about the other day for just a little bit because obviously we traded for [Wilson] and obviously [Mostert] and [coach Mike McDaniel’s] relationship as well, too,” Grier said on March 1. “So yeah, we’re very open to those guys coming back. We’ve talked about that scenario where they may be back. We may have the same backfield back next year.

“Obviously they’re free agents and that’ll play a part of it, but we’d be very excited to have them back.”

McDaniel’s offense ranked No. 27 with an average of 96 rushing yards per game. Mostert set a career-best with 891 rushing yards and finished with five total touchdowns in 16 games.

Wilson, after being traded from the San Francisco 49ers, played the final eight games with the Dolphins and finished with 860 yards on 176 total carries.